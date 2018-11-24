Reports: Juventus to bring in Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate

Juventus are in the market for a new central midfielder. And now, reports suggest that the Bianconeri have identified Ronaldo’s Portugal National Team teammate, Ruben Neves, as a potential target.

Juventus’ high-flying start to Serie A is at the risk of slowing down, after midfielders Emre Can, Sami Khedira, and Miralem Pjanic were all sidelined after injuring themselves. The untimely injuries mean that Juventus are short of options in the centre of the park and are looking to bring in fresh recruits during the January transfer window.

One target they have identified is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves, according to Tuttosport.

Juventus have recently had a good relationship with Portuguese ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes, who helped facilitate the transfers of Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin. According to the report, the Bianconeri are hoping to use this relationship to bring several of Mendes’s clients on-board, one of whom is Ruben Neves.

Neves joined Wolves last season for a club-record fee from Porto and helped the team win promotion to the Premier League. The 21-year-old has since made 54 appearances for the club, finding the net on 8 occasions. He has also made 9 appearances for the Portugal National Team so far and was named in the preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

