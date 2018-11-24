Serie A hitman on Real Madrid January wish list

Real Madrid are in the market for a striker this January, and may well turn their attention to one of Serie A’s leading scorers. OK Diario are reporting that Los Blancos want to sign Mauro Icardi in the winter transfer window as they look to fix the problem of scoring goals.

The Galacticos desperately need to reinforce their strike force, and had earlier showed interest in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks unlikely that that move will materialize in January, so options are being weighed up.

Icardi has been prolific for Inter Milan in recent seasons and will provide some much needed firepower up front for the Spanish giants.

Reports have claimed that the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also being considered by the reigning Champions League winners, but whether the French giants will sell in January remains a question that is unanswered. With the required monetary backing however, Icardi may well become the next Galactico.