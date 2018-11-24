AC Milan to take on Manchester United for former La Liga winner

Italian giants AC Milan may well be preparing to sign Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin, Corriere Dello Sport is reporting.

Godin will become a free agent after his contract expires at the end of the season, and AC Milan have shown interest in signing the Uruguayan as a result. The Rossoneri have faced concerns with financial operations in the recent past, and need a defender desperately after Leonardo Bonucci was sent back to Juventus after just one season.

Godin will bring the necessary calm at the back for the former Champions League winners who are looking to rebuild, but reports suggest that the need for a defender is so much that they could even try and prise the center-half as early as January.

Milan will come under pressure from the likes of Manchester United in England who are also interested in the Atletico star, so this story promises to be intriguing.