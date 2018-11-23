France World Cup winning star ‘Plan B’ for Champions League winners if Neymar deal fails

Real Madrid have penciled in a ‘plan B’ option in attack in case they fail to purchase Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Don Balon are reporting that Kylian Mbappe will be the second option for Los Blancos, in case the Neymar deal falls through.

Madrid have been keen on signing a dependable forward player after Cristiano Ronaldo decided to move on to Juventus, and may well have found their man.

Neymar has been top priority for Club President Florentino Perez, but a comparatively inexpensive option in the form of Mbappe is available for the Galacticos as well. This may enable them to sign another one of their transfer targets such as Harry Kane for example.

The Champions League winners find themselves in a rut domestically, and are missing the goals from Ronaldo, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Isco all misfiring this season. Perhaps the pace and scoring ability of Mbappe could put all that to rest.