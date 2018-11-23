AS Roma defender on hit-list of former Champions League winners

AS Roma star Kostas Manolas has emerged on the radar of some top European clubs, Corriere Dello Sport is reporting.

The Greek defender has impressed in the past couple of seasons in Italy, and is reportedly wanted by Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea.

United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to solve his defensive woes by bringing in a rugged center-back to Old Trafford, and reports seem to suggest that the Portuguese could have his man in the form of Manolas for as little as £31.5 million.

Manolas has a release clause in his contract, and that could enable him to leave as early as January as a result. Roma are keen on convincing the 27-year-old to sign a new deal, but talks appear to be on hold for the time being.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also a fan of the defender from his time in Serie A and wants to work with him as a result. Roma’s Italian rivals Juventus are also in the mix and could do with the intimidating presence of Manolas.