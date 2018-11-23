Manchester United eye two more Serie A centre-backs to fix defensive issues

Manchester United are out in the market for a central defender and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that a quality centre-back is signed up in the January transfer window.

After reports emerged that Diego Godin and Gary Cahill are Jose Mourinho’s top two choices for the centre-back role, Sky Sports have come up with another report of theirs claiming that Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is on United’s shortlist as well.

The Serbian international has played all 12 matches of his club’s Serie A campaign this season and is one of the first names on the Fiorentina team sheet. The 6ft 5in defender is just 21 years of age and can play as a right back too.

The report suggests that the Italian club could demand a fee in the region of £50m as other sides like Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus have registered their interest in him as well.

If Milenkovic deal doesn’t go through, United are expected to target Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who has been impressive this season. The 22-year-old is reportedly a target for Inter and Juventus as well and could move in the January window.

Mourinho is desperate to fix United’s leaky defence who have let in 21 goals in only 12 Premier League matches this season.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5