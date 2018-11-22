Real Madrid superstar on his way out due to club’s unwillingness to offer contract extension

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could be on his way out of the club, with reports emerging that Los Blancos are unwilling to offer him a contract extension.

Modric was widely tipped to join Serie A side Inter Milan this past summer, but a move never materialized and he remained at the Bernabeu. However, after an extremely discouraging start to the season in which he has looked quite off-colour, Modric looks set to be on his way out.

The Croatian is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the business at present, having led his nation to the final of the World Cup, winning the Golden Ball as well. That followed a successful campaign in the whites in which he played an integral role in Madrid’s third successive Champions League triumph.

Modric is also the favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award, finally set to break the stranglehold that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi have on the trophy.

However, despite such feats, it seems his Real Madrid career is coming to an end. Inter had reportedly offered the 33-year-old a whopping €10 million-per-season, 4-year contract in the summer; one that Modric is keen on signing if Madrid do not offer him an increment on his €8 million deal which it appears is unlikely.

Los Blancos have shied away from their freely spending days of the past and are keen on promoting youth and developing talent from within, which is why they are willing to let Modric walk away.

While a move in January seems unlikely, the Croat in all likelihood will jump ship in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5