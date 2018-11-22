Reports: Manchester United star closes in on €80m Serie A move

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on course to completing a sensational move back to Juventus according to reports in Calciomercato.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is set to meet with Juventus to discuss possible deals for three of his clients namely Pogba, Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, and Juve forward Moise Keane.

Following a falling-out with manager Jose Mourinho in the summer and a string of below-par displays for the Old Trafford club, Pogba is keen on an exit. According to multiple reports, he spoke with members of the Curva Sud following Juventus’ defeat to United in the Champions League and was quoted saying: “Yes, I’ll come back, I do not know if in January or after, but I’ll come back.”

The Frenchman joined United from Juventus in a then record-breaking deal worth around €105m. However, he has failed to live up to the lofty expectations associated with such a price tag and is seeking a return to Italy, where he rose to prominence in the first place.

United currently value the World Cup winner at around €80m, which would mean they would recoup a significant portion of the funds they spent on him in the first place.

Coming to the player himself, he is currently earning around €10m-a-year and is unlikely to be willing to take a pay cut which would make him the second highest earning player at Juventus behind only Cristiano Ronaldo.

