Manchester United in advanced talks with Croatia World Cup finalist over January move

Manchester United are being linked to a move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

Jose Mourinho is continuing his search for top players to play at Old Trafford and has long been an admirer of the Croatian star. He tried bringing in Perisic in the last two summers but the £48 million price tag appeared to be too steep.

Now, it seems, that a price cut has been made and the 29-year-old may make his way to the Premier League for £31 million.

While his main concern should still be with the defence, landing Perisic would still prove to be a big accomplishment for Mourinho should he wish to keep the Red Devils challenging in England’s top flight.

Given the fact that Perisic played a big role in Croatia reaching the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it would be reckless for Mourinho to give up his chase on the winger especially at a lower price.

Even the United brass who have been hesitant to back Mourinho in his desire to sign players should find it difficult to pass up a chance to get the Inter man as the Serie A club look to be open for rebuilding on a much younger core.