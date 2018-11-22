Reports are currently swirling that Neymar Jr may force Paris Saint-Germain to send the Brazilian back to Barcelona.

Apparently, the superstar wants to return to Camp Nou and the Catalan club are more than happy to welcome him back if the move transpires.

After a big-money move sent him to the Ligue 1 giants, Neymar has enjoyed success with the team with numerous trophies, but reports claim he is unsettled at Parc des Princes and only a return to Camp Nou will suffice.

The report claims that Neymar’s team has been in constant contact with Barcelona’s brass as the two are working out ways to bring him back. The La Liga club insist that the next steps should be taken by the Brazilian if they want to make the move a reality.

Part of the project is to make amends with Barcelona supporters after his initial departure left some fans disappointed. Another is that Neymar should be willing to take a pay cut as compared to what he currently has with PSG.