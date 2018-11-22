Arsenal target Liverpool defender as Nacho Monreal replacement

After a rough start in the Premier League, Arsenal now find themselves fifth in the league and are looking to chase the top teams.

As they try to continue improving, it appears they are looking for a left-back, possibly as a long-term replacement of Nacho Monreal.

He has struggled with injuries and has a contract set to expire next summer.

Despite this, the Gunners are still keen on renewing their offer to the defender – the only hindrance is that there are other teams who are also interested in snagging Monreal which has resulted in the London club looking for possible replacements.

Some sources reveal that Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno is a viable option as he has an expiring contract and with Arsenal’s limited budget, he may be a realistic choice.

Moreno signed for Liverpool in 2014 and new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reported be a fan of the defender having worked with th 26-year-old at Sevilla.

Moreno has failed to find a regular starting place in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with Andy Robertson preferred over the Spanish full back.