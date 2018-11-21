With just about 40 days remaining for the January transfer window to open, Premier League teams are perhaps gearing themselves up for the action. The winter window is the time to make small tweaks that help a team during the crunch-end of the season.

With that in mind, here are the five immediate transfers that the top five Premier League clubs should make.

#5 Eric Bailly to Arsenal

The recent trend of Premier League clubs letting their players join direct rivals makes this very possible. Arsenal have already conducted business with the Red Devils in the past in the form of Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Eric Bailly might soon join the list.

The Ivorian had a great start to his United career but has stagnated after his first season in England. Meanwhile, the Gunners, who are fifth in the table, could do with a good centre-back to ensure Shkodran Mustafi doesn’t automatically get into the starting XI.

#4 Marcos Llorente to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are currently fourth on the table with 27 points from 12 games. They haven’t particularly been at their best and their lack of bite in the midfield is apparent. The one player they could sign with relative ease is Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid.

The youngster has played only 11 minutes for the Galacticos this season and seems to be behind even Federico Valverde in the pecking order. He is a great holding midfielder who is also excellent on the ball; the kind of player that can replace Moussa Dembele.

#3 Nabil Fekir to Chelsea

The Blues have been linked with the French star who almost joined Liverpool in the summer. The World Cup winner has started the season well for Lyon, with four goals and two assists to his name in the league and in Europe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been great under Maurizio Sarri but lack a proper forward in their team. Fekir’s talent and application makes him a very suitable upgrade to Alvaro Morata.

#2 Luka Jovic to Liverpool

The Reds are second in the Premier League table and are only two points off the top spot. The goals have been a little drier this season as both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino haven’t been very consistent.

The Brazilian has only two goals in 12 league games and it seems as though another striker is the need of the hour. Luka Jovic, meanwhile, has nine goals from as many games in the Bundesliga and could make Liverpool’s front line stronger.

#1 Frenkie De Jong to Manchester City

With 32 points from 12 games, Manchester City lead the Premier League table. They don’t really have a weak zone in their squad but could further enhance the strike force with the arrival of Frenkie De Jong.

It has been reported that Guardiola has the Dutchman on his shortlist. With Fernandinho not getting any younger at 33, De Jong seems like the perfect replacement as the 21-year-old is not only a great ball-winner but also a superb deep-lying play maker.