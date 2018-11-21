Manchester United’s $100m bid for Serie A superstar rejected

Manchester United have suffered a big blow in their pursuit of a central defender as Napoli have reportedly rejected their bid for Kalidou Koulibaly. Jose Mourinho has been wanting to tie down a reputed centre-back since the summer transfer window but has been pegged back at every instance, first by the United board and now Napoli.

According to reports in TyC Sports, the English Premier League giants were circling in on the Senegal international for quite some time and ultimately submitted a bid of £80 million (€91m/$103m). The sum would have made Koulibaly the most expensive defender in history.

However, the Serie A club decided to turn down United’s bid and apparently want more for the defender. If reports are to be believed, Napoli have slapped a £90m (€101m/$115m) price tag on Koulibaly and will not let him go for anything less.

The United board has sanctioned a considerable sum for Mourinho to strengthen his team in the January window and the Portuguese’s first target is the signing of a centre-back. In that quest, United have shown interest in the likes of Diego Godin, Gary Cahill, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Milan Skriniar but none of those advancements has to come to fruition.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5