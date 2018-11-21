Barcelona’s ‘secret agreement’ with Liverpool revealed

Barcelona will be unable to conduct any transfer business with Liverpool for the next 2 seasons, according to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

As part of the deal that brought Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, the Catalans reportedly reached an agreement with Liverpool that they would not attempt to sign a Liverpool player for three seasons unless the Reds were in favour of the deal as well.

The Coutinho transfer saga had many ugly twists and turns, with Barcelona making their first inquiries in the summer of 2017.

However, Liverpool remained firm that the Brazilian was not for sale, but after repeated requests for a move from the player himself, manager Jurgen Klopp was forced to soften his stance and allow Coutinho to move in January, when he completed a 160 million euro switch to Barcelona, becoming their most expensive player in the process.

Since a year has passed since the deal was completed, Barcelona would have to wait another 2 years to sign further players from the Reds, at least if reports are to be believed.

If true, this would be a massive blow to the Catalan giants who have expressed their interest in the likes of Sadio Mane and even Mohamed Salah in the recent past.