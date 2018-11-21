Real Madrid President Florentino Perez asked to sign Golden Boot winner by Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid are looking awfully short of goals at the moment, and are desperate for some action in front of goal. With goals drying up for the likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale, club captain Sergio Ramos has suggested a blockbuster player for President Florentino Perez to bring in to the Bernabeu.

Don Balon are reporting that Ramos has requested Florentino Perez to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The striker has been in prolific form for the past few seasons, and even won the Golden Boot award at the World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

Real Madrid were seriously considering splashing the cash for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar this past summer, but despite the move not materializing back then, there was enough reason to believe that Los Blancos may try again, perhaps with an even bigger bid.

For Sergio Ramos however, that option doesn’t seem very viable, and the Spaniard wants to bring in Harry Kane instead. There is just one slight problem though.

Kane is no less than a treasure at Spurs, and the North Londoners have made it clear that he is going absolutely nowhere. In fact, the Premier League club have slapped a €226million price tag on their talisman in order to scare off any predatory clubs.

The Galacticos will nonetheless be keen on signing the Englishman, and with a special request from their captain, may even consider the deal as early as January.