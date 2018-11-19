Juventus are looking to spend big in the transfer market if they do end up losing Paulo Dybala, according to Tuttosport. The report claims that the Bianconeri may have come to terms with the Argentine’s impending exit, and want to replace him with Kylian Mbappe and Marco Asensio.

Juventus want to ensure that they don’t lose out on their attacking prowess if Dybala does decide to pursue a career elsewhere, and believe Mbappe and/or Asensio could be the perfect candidates to ensure that does not happen.

It won’t be easy however, as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have made it clear that they wish to keep their World Cup winning star, and Real Madrid have started depending on Asensio to provide some magic in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report further states that Juve will finance the move for Asensio and Mbappe with the money they expect from the sale of Dybala, which is estimated to be around £120million. A combined fee for the duo will certainly cross this number but the Italian giants are considering the option nonetheless.

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting a purple patch in Turin, adding either Asensio or Mbappe to the mix at Juventus may well give them a serious edge in European football.