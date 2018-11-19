Real Madrid identify Ronaldo replacements

In some shocking transfer news, Real Madrid could be considering lining up bids for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Radamel Falcao as early as this January, Sport is reporting.

Los Blancos are keen to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese decided to move to Juventus in the summer, and could do with the experience of either Zlatan or Falcao in front of goal.

The two players are seemingly past their prime, but have resuscitated their careers at LA Galaxy and Monaco, and will not cost Madrid a bomb if they do decide to swoop in. Falcao is under contract with Monaco till 2020, so the French club might demand more money for their forward, so Ibrahimovic would be a better option for Real Madrid even at 37-years-old.

Karim Benzema has been short of form for the Galacticos this season, and the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco haven’t shined like they were expected to, forcing the Spanish giants to look elsewhere for options mid-season. Having already played at Barcelona, Zlatan is no stranger to La Liga, while Falcao was prolific at Atletico Madrid, proving he has what it takes to make it big in the Spanish league.