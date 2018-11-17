In some big news coming in on the transfer story end, Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated forward could be heading to the Premier League, with Chelsea having their eyes set on signing Christian Pulisic.

The American has grown leaps and bounds since joining Dortmund as a 16-year-old, and in a short time has established himself as one of the hottest commodities in all of Europe. With the player’s contract set to expire in 2020, Sportsmail are reporting that the German club want to cash in on the opportunity to sell now, and make a decent amount of money.

Shot? Cross? Doesn’t matter, it’s in the back of the net! Watch @cpulisic_10 hit home his fourth of the @Bundesliga_EN season to give @BVB a 1-0 halftime lead vs. @VfB Stuttgart! pic.twitter.com/ulPn55Fqra — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) April 8, 2018

Chelsea are front-runners to sign the star at the moment, but Dortmund rate Pulisic in the region of £70million, so the Blues will have to splash the cash or engage in some serious negotiations if they are to get the job done.

Pulisic would be smart in making the move too, considering that his place in the Dortmund side has come under pressure after Jadon Sancho’s impressive performances as of late, and the Premier League could be the perfect hunting ground for his talents.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be keen to wrap up this piece of business soon as they could face a temporary transfer ban for previous under-age signings.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5