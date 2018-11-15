Chelsea could be close to offloading one of their defenders in the January transfer window, with Gary Cahill set to leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

The Englishman has fallen out of favor since Maurizio Sarri took over the reins at the London club, and has lost his place to David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. The defender is keen on more playing time, and that doesn’t appear to be forthcoming at Chelsea, with just one substitute appearance in the bag this season.

What a feeling … 🏆🏅⚽ pic.twitter.com/hFGjmwCAfO — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) May 22, 2017

The Express reports that the Blues will not stand in the way of Cahill going out on loan in January, and that a permanent deal may be worked out towards the end of this season.

Manchester United have emerged as an option for the 32-year-old, with Jose Mourinho desperate to modify his defensive arsenal at the earliest. Having worked with Cahill in the past, the Portuguese may well be able to get the best out of the Champions League winner.

The likes of Southampton, West Ham, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday are all said to be interested in signing the center-half as well.