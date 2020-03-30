Reports: Manchester United leading in race to sign La Liga star in summer

English Premier League outfit Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid’s star midfielder Saul Niguez in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have been in the market to sign young players in order to bolster their squad for future campaigns.

Therefore, as per the Daily Star, United are leading the race to sign the Spain international in the summer transfer window.

The report further stated that United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old is believed to be in line with the departure of French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba who has been linked with a potential summer move to either La Liga giants Real Madrid or his former club Italian Serie A outfit Juventus.

It is believed that United’s scouts were present at the Anfield during Atletico’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg to observe the performance of the midfielder.

Saul is an Atletico’s academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2013.

Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 286 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 38 goals and provided 18 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Saul has four goals to his name in 37 appearances for Atletico in all competitions.