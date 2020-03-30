Reports: Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes decision regarding AS Roma future

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is eager to make his stay permanent with the Italian Serie A giants AS Roma, if the reports are to be believed in the English media. The Armenia international is currently spending a season-long loan with the Rome-based club which is set to expire in the summer of 2020.

There have been reports in the recent past that Roma are interested in making Mkhitaryan’s move permanent but are not looking to meet Arsenal’s valuation of the player which is roughly around £15 million.

As per Daily Mail, it is believed that the 31-year-old is very keen to make his move permanent after falling in love with the city.

The report further stated that Mkhitaryan is very happy in Rome where he became the father for the first time and has also became an important member of Paolo Fonseca’s unit.

Therefore, it is believed that Mkhitaryan is now pushing the Gunners’ to accept Roma’s potential bid of £10 million which would see him leaving the Emirates in the summer transfer window.

Ever since moving to the Italian capital, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 20 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score six goals and provided four assists as well.