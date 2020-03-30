Reports: Liverpool keen on signing £80m-rated Barcelona star

English Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in making a move for Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s winger Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window. The French international has had a hard time adjusting to life with the Catalan-based club ever since moving there in 2017.

With reports constantly emerging from the Camp Nou about Barca’s possible move to re-sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar in the summer, it is believed that Dembele might well be sacrificed in order to generate funds.

Therefore, as per the Spanish media outlet Sport as cited by ESPN, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation by making a move for the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that the Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Dembele and therefore, he is very keen in making a move for the winger which can also pave way for the departure of any of front three.

Dembele has joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €125 million.

Since then, the versatile winger has managed to represent the current Spanish champions in 74 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 19 goals and provided 17 assists.