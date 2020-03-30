Reports: Three clubs keen to sign Napoli’s Dries Mertens in summer transfer window

Three clubs are interested in making a move for Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s star striker Dries Mertens in the summer transfer window. The Belgium international is currently in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and as things stand, he will become a free agent in a few months’ time.

Therefore, as per the Italian publication Tuttosport cited by Sempreinter, three clubs are looking to make a move for Mertens in the summer transfer window if he is available for free.

Those clubs are Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan, English Premier League outfit Chelsea and Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

However, it is believed that Mertens’ first preference is to continue his stay with Napoli beyond the summer of 2020.

The 32-year-old has joined the Italian club in the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of just €9.48 million.

Since then, the versatile striker has represented his current club in 311 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 121 goals and provided 73 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Mertens has been in inspirational form for his club where he has 12 goals and six assists to his name in 29 appearances in all competitions.