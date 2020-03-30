Reports: Manchester United receive major boost in making Odion Ighalo’s move permanent

Manchester United have received a major boost in making Odion Ighalo’s move permanent, if the reports in the English media are to be believed. United are going through a revival under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they are currently placed on the fifth position of the league table with 45 points after 29 matches, just three behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Nigeria international joined the Manchester-based club in the January transfer window on the deadline day.

Ighalo’s arrival at Old Trafford was a last-ditched effort by United’s hierarchy to bolster their attacking unit which is weakened considerably after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

Following his arrival, the former Watford striker has been in impressive form for the Red Devils which intensified rumours that United’s hierarchy is now keen to make his stay permanent at the club.

As per the Independent cited by the Mirror, Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Shenhua have reportedly identified a replacement for the 30-year-old.

The news will be a welcome one for Solskjaer who has not had great success in attracting renowned names in the recent past.

So far, Ighalo has represented United in eight matches in all competitions where he has four goals and an assist to his name.