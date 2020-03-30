Reports: Real Madrid slap hefty price tag of £450m on Manchester United target

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have slapped a price tag of £450 million on star midfielder Federico Valverde who is being targeted by English Premier League outfit Manchester United. The Red Devils have been in the market to sign young players in order to bolster their squad for future campaigns.

In the recent past, some media reports suggested that United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his interest to the club’s hierarchy in making a move for the Uruguay international.

Therefore, as per Spanish media outlet Diario Madrista cited by The Mirror, Real have slapped a hefty price tag of £450 million on Valverde in order to wave of any interest in the star midfielder.

The 21-year-old has shown his potential in the ongoing season where he has arguably been the best player on the pitch for Los Blancos.

Valverde has joined Real in summer 2016 from Uruguayan club CA Peñarol for a reported transfer fee of just €5 million.

The versatile midfielder was later promoted to the senior team in the year 2018 and has since then represented the 13-time European champions in 57 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score two goals and provided four assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Valverde has two goals and four assists to his name for Real in 32 appearances in all competitions.