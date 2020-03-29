Reports: Tottenham eye move for Barcelona flop in summer transfer window

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make a move for FC Barcelona’s out-of-favour midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2020. The Brazil international has had a hard time in adjusting with the Catalan-based club ever since moving there in the January transfer window in 2018.

For this reason, Coutinho has moved to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window of 2019 and they also have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €120 million in the summer of 2020.

However, in the recent past, reports emerged from Germany that Bayern are not keen on making Coutinho’s stay permanent at the club and it is now looking certain that the versatile midfielder will return to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Therefore, as per the Mirror cited by HITC, Spurs are looking to make a move for the 27-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Coutinho has had a fair bit of experience of playing in the Premier League as he has spent five seasons with the current European champions Liverpool before moving to Barcelona in January 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €145 million.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has represented the current Spanish champions in 76 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 21 goals and provided 11 assists.