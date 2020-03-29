Harry Kane puts Barcelona, Man United on alert after admitting transfer ambition

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker Harry Kane has admitted that he can think of leaving his current club in the near future. The England international is one of the most prolific strikers in the world of football and has been attracting interest from the likes of FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the recent past.

The 26-year-old, while talking to the former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp on Instagram as cited by the Daily Express, expressed his love and admiration for the North London-based club but refused to commit his long term future with the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League runners up.

“It’s a good question [about future with Spurs] and obviously I get asked this question a lot,” he said. “It’s one of them things. I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’d always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things, I’ve always said if I don’t feel progression in the team or it’s going the right direction then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.”

He added: “I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better. I want to become one of the top top players. It all depends what happens with the team and how we progress as a team. So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever but it’s not a no either.”