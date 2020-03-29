Reports: Manchester United ready to accept Juventus star in deal to sell Pogba in summer

English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to let star midfielder Paul Pogba join Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the summer transfer window, but only if they will get midfielder Aaron Ramsey in return. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based outfit since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, there were reports of concrete interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus, but none of them were able to meet with the United’s valuation of the player.

However, as per journalist Duncan Castles cited by Daily Express, United are now ready to let Pogba leave the club in the summer transfer window, but only if they can get Ramsey in return.

It is believed that Juventus are ready to once again make a move for Pogba in the upcoming transfer window in order to bolster their midfield for the future campaigns.

Ramsey has largely struggled to adjust to life in Turin ever since he joined the current Italian champions in the summer of 2019 as a free-agent.

Since then, the 29-year-old has managed to represent the Turin-based outfit in 24 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals and provided a solitary assist.