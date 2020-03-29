Reports: Inter Milan identify Premier League star to replace Diego Godin in summer

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen as a perfect candidate to replace experienced centre-back Diego Godin in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Uruguay international is edging closer to an exit from the Milan-based club just a season after joining them in the summer of 2019 as a free agent after his contract with the Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid came to an end.

Therefore, as per Tuttosport cited by Sempreinter, Inter are now looking to make a move for Spurs’ centre-back Vertonghen in the summer transfer window in order to replace the 34-year-old.

The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and it is looking increasingly difficult for him to sign an extension in the near future.

If the deal will go through, Vertonghen will join his former teammate Christian Eriksen who joined Inter in the recently concluded January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has been at Spurs since the summer of 2012 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of just €12.50 million.

Since then, Vertonghen has represented his current club in 311 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 14 goals and provided seven assists as well.