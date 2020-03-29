Reports: Arsenal eye move for Real Madrid star in summer to replace Aubameyang

English Premier League outfit Arsenal are looking to make a move for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s striker Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are going through a rebuilding phase under new manager Mikel Arteta who has replaced Unai Emery on the bench at the Emirates.

The North London-based club are looking increasingly certain to lose their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with reports of concrete interest from the likes of Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona who are both looking to bolster their attacking unit for the future campaigns.

The Gabon international is also reportedly keen to make a move in the summer when he will only have 12 months left on his current deal.

As per the Star cited by Daily Mirror, Arsenal are now looking to make a move for Real’s Jovic in the summer transfer window.

The Serbia international has had a hard time in adjusting at the Spanish capital ever since completing a move worth of €60 million from German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 following an impressive 12 months.

Since then, the 22-year-old has only managed to score just two goals and provided a couple of assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.