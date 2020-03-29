Reports: Sevilla interested in signing Liverpool star in summer

Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla are interested in signing English Premier League giants Liverpool’s out-of-favour winger Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window. The Swiss international has been linked with a move away from the current European champions after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

There were reports of interest from Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma in Shaqiri in the recently concluded January transfer window but the deal could not materialise as Liverpool were not ready to let the winger leave on a loan deal.

As per Football Insider, Sevilla are now interested in making a move for the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The report further stated that the Reds are also willing to let the winger leave in the summer but are looking to generate funds in the region of £28 million.

Shaqiri has joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 from Championship outfit Stoke City for a reported transfer fee of £13 million.

Since then, the versatile winger has represented his current club in 40 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score seven goals and provided five assists.

However, in the ongoing campaign, the former FC Bayern Munich winger has only managed 256 first-team minutes under his belt where he has scored a solitary goal.