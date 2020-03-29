Chelsea’s Giroud reveals which Premier League club tried to sign him in January

English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that league rivals Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign him in the January transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club ever since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer of 2019.

There were reports of interest from a number of clubs in Giroud in the recently concluded transfer window but he ended up staying as Chelsea could not find a player to replace him.

While talking to Telefoot as cited by FourFourTwo, the World Cup-winning striker has revealed that he was approached by the North London-based club for a move in January.

“Everyone knows that the sporting project of Inter was the most interesting for me,” he said. “Lazio and Tottenham also looked for me. At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to go to play. I spoke to Conte on the phone.”

The 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Blues and will be allowed to leave for free if there is no extension agreed before the summer.

Giroud has been with Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of £15.30 million.