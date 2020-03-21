Jadon Sancho would be a ‘great addition’ for Chelsea, says John Terry

Former Chelsea captain John Terry said Jadon Sancho would be a good signing for the Premier League club.

Sancho, 19, is linked with a move to the Premier League after starring during the past two seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the England international.

Terry, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League with Chelsea, said Sancho would be a great signing for the club.

“I think the young lads have shown their potential. We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy [Abraham] and Mason [Mount] coming into the squad and they’ve shown that they’re capable of playing,” he told Frank Khalid in a YouTube video.

“I think Sancho is probably one of the best young players in the world at the moment so he’d be a great addition to Chelsea’s squad and obviously make us better as well.

“But like I said the ones that have come through – the Billy Gilmours, Tammys, Mason Mount, Reece [James], it’s endless isn’t it? There have been so many positives this season come through.

“I think every Chelsea fan since I came through the ranks, that’s all Chelsea fans wanted to see was the kind of youth team players, the younger generation coming through and making their first-team debuts and we’ve seen that in abundance this year.”

With the Premier League suspended due to the coronavirus, Chelsea are fourth in the table in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge.

Terry, the assistant head coach of Aston Villa, has liked what he has seen from his former club.

“I’ve been really impressed with the style of play, the capabilities of the younger players coming through,” he said.

“That, mixed with the likes of Cesar [Azpilicueta] and them kind of players, the experienced ones helping them along the way as well, giving them support along the way for Frank’s first season to manage such a big club like Chelsea as well it has been fantastic for him.

“To have the likes of Jody [Morris] around him as well [and] Joe Edwards who know the academy really well and trusting the younger players, there have been so many positives this year so really pleased to see the lads doing so well.”