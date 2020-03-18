Rumour Has It: Inter considering move for Barcelona’s Arthur

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is reportedly a target for Serie A giants Inter.

Inter are looking ahead to next season and are apparently interested in Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

The Serie A giants are studying their options for 2020-21 after an impressive campaign so far.

It seems Arthur, 23, could be part of their future plans.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is one of the options being considered by Inter, according to Tuttosport.

The Brazil international arrived at Barca in a reported €31million move from Gremio in mid-2018.

Arthur has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga giants this season.

ROUND-UP

– With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemingly set to leave Arsenal, the Premier League club want a minimum of €55m (£50m) for the forward, who is reportedly a target for Barcelona, according to Sport. Arsenal are said to have paid Borussia Dortmund £56m for Aubameyang in January 2018.

#FCB | Aubameyang sigue en contacto con el Barça y está dispuesto a forzar para venir https://t.co/wPiLmjQHZw — Diario SPORT (@sport) March 17, 2020

– Will the Premier League season be finished amid the coronavirus pandemic? The Sun reports club chiefs have a plan to play the remaining 92 games behind closed doors with every match in neutral venues at a separate time and live on TV.

– Ashley Young has clearly impressed at Inter. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 34-year-old is just about guaranteed to extend his stay at San Siro beyond just the end of this season.

– Miralem Pjanic could be set for a Juventus exit. CalcioMercato reports Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are interested in the 29-year-old midfielder, but it will take more than €60m (£54.6m) to land the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.

– Out of contract at season’s end, Thomas Meunier is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain. ESPN reports the Belgium defender has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal.

– Tino Anjorin made his Premier League debut earlier this season and Chelsea have made progress in contract talks with the 18-year-old England youth international, according to Goal.