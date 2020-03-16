Cavani, Ibrahimovic and football’s 2020 free agents facing contract limbo amid coronavirus chaos

Stars like Edinson Cavani face uncertain futures with Europe’s top five leagues postponed and contract expiry dates drawing closer.

The coronavirus crisis continues to challenge decision-makers in football’s corridors of power and could soon leave some of the game’s biggest clubs facing contract conundrums.

Manchester United, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the major European outfits who are due to farewell high-profile players when free agency comes into force on June 30.

Domestic leagues across the world appear increasingly likely to run beyond that deadline, meaning sides up and down the divisions could be forced to renegotiate deals beyond the typical expiry date.

It remains to be seen how governing bodies will approach the unfamiliar territory but Edinson Cavani, Mario Gotze and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be watching closely like dozens more across Europe’s top five leagues.

These are the stars and solid supporting cast members whose contract situations are worth monitoring in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao: Aritz Aduriz (retiring), Benat, Mikel San Jose

Atletico Madrid: Antonio Adan

Espanyol: Ander Iturraspe

Granada: Roberto Soldado

Real Valladolid: Hatem Ben Arfa

Sevilla: Ever Banega (joining Al Shabab at end of contract), Nolito

Valencia: Ezequiel Garay

Villarreal: Santi Cazorla

Premier League

Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser

Burnley: Joe Hart

Chelsea: Olivier Giroud, Pedro, Willian

Liverpool: Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne

Manchester City: David Silva (confirmed he will leave at end of contract)

Manchester United: Nemanja Matic, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Odion Ighalo (loan ends)

Newcastle United: Matty Longstaff

Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen, Japhet Tanganga

Serie A

Atalanta: Jose Luis Palomino

Hellas Verona: Fabio Borini

Inter: Ashley Young

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon

Milan: Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Napoli: Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen: Charles Aranguiz

Borussia Dortmund: Mario Gotze, Lukasz Piszczek

Hertha Berlin: Salomon Kalou

Schalke: Benjamin Stambouli

Wolfsburg: Robin Knoche

Ligue 1

Lille: Loic Remy

Monaco: Jemerson

Nice: Walter Benitez, Arnaud Lusamba

Paris Saint-Germain: Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier, Tanguy Kouassi, Layvin Kurzawa, Thiago Silva