El Clasico hero reveals he ‘had three days’ to choose Real Madrid over Barcelona

Real Madrid’s El Clasico hero Vinicius Jr. revealed in a recent interview that he almost joined Barcelona in 2017, before making the decision to sign for their arch-rivals within three days.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Vinicius said, “It was right after I came back from the 2017 South American Under-17 Championship in Chile, that rumours started saying that Barcelona and Real Madrid were interested.”

“There were already a lot of rumours in the press also, but I never believed them.”

“Eventually it happened: both Real Madrid and Barcelona put offers on the table and I had only three days to make my decision.”

“I always wanted to play for the greatest club, so that’s why I chose Real,” he said.

“My parents visited both clubs and liked them more. It matched with what I already wanted, and I felt their project was better for me,” the Brazilian added further.

“They give a lot of minutes to the younger players, like me, and were going through an outstanding period of success in the Champions League back then.”

“Fortunately, I played a lot of games in my first season,” the 19-year-old went on, before concluding:

“Now I have surpassed 50 matches for Real Madrid – few players achieve that at such a young age.”