Transfer News |

El Clasico hero reveals he ‘had three days’ to choose Real Madrid over Barcelona

El Clasico hero reveals he 'had three days' to choose Real Madrid over Barcelona

Real Madrid’s El Clasico hero Vinicius Jr. revealed in a recent interview that he almost joined Barcelona in 2017, before making the decision to sign for their arch-rivals within three days.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Vinicius said, “It was right after I came back from the 2017 South American Under-17 Championship in Chile, that rumours started saying that Barcelona and Real Madrid were interested.”

“There were already a lot of rumours in the press also, but I never believed them.”

“Eventually it happened: both Real Madrid and Barcelona put offers on the table and I had only three days to make my decision.”

“I always wanted to play for the greatest club, so that’s why I chose Real,” he said.

“My parents visited both clubs and liked them more. It matched with what I already wanted, and I felt their project was better for me,” the Brazilian added further.

“They give a lot of minutes to the younger players, like me, and were going through an outstanding period of success in the Champions League back then.”

“Fortunately, I played a lot of games in my first season,” the 19-year-old went on, before concluding:

“Now I have surpassed 50 matches for Real Madrid – few players achieve that at such a young age.”

Comments