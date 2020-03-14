Reports: Arsenal eye move for Wolves star as part of squad rebuilding next summer

English Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star striker Diogo Jota in the summer transfer window. The North London-based club have been going through a difficult campaign where they are currently placed on the ninth position of the league table with 40 points after 28 matches, eight behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

It is believed that the Gunners’ hierarchy has conceded that they will have to sell their prized assets if the club could not cement their spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Therefore, as per Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in making a move for the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window for a purpose of squad rebuilding for the future campaigns.

The Portugal international first joined Wolves on a loan deal from Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and later it became permanent for a sum of €14 million in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the versatile striker has represented his current club in 120 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 43 goals and provided 19 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Jota has been in inspirational form for Wolves where he has already netted 15 times and provided six assists in just 37 appearances in all competitions.