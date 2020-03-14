Reports: Barcelona ready to offer bumper deal in order to persuade star striker to join club in summer

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to offer a bumper contract to persuade Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez to join the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Argentina international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe.

Barcelona, in particular, have been linked with Martinez as it believed that the club’s hierarchy sees him as a perfect long-term replacement of ageing striker Luis Suarez who already turned 33 in January earlier this year.

Therefore, as per Italian publication Tuttosport cited by ESPN, Barcelona are willing to offer the 22-year-old a contract worth of €325,000 salary per week in order to persuade him to come to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.

It is widely believed that the Catalan-based club are looking to activate the player’s buyout clause of €111 million in the summer as well.

Martinez has been with Inter since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, the versatile striker has represented his current club in 66 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 25 goals and provided five assists as well.