Reports: Manchester United make decision regarding future of Odion Ighalo

English Premier League giants Manchester United are considering making on-loan striker Odion Ighalo’s deal permanent after an impressive start. The 30-year-old has joined the Manchester-based club on a six-month loan from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua with no option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

However, as per Metro cited by Daily Express, it is believed that United’s hierarchy is very impressed with the performance of Ighalo and are now looking to make his move permanent.

The report further stated that despite looking to make the Nigeria international’s move permanent, United are also looking to sign another forward in the summer transfer window if they manage to cement their spot in the Champions League next season.

United are currently placed on the fifth position of the league table with 45 points after 29 league matches, just three-behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

As things stand, the Red Devils have just one outright striker in Oghalo in the squad whereas, before his arrival, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used Marcus Rashford in that position who has been ruled out for the majority part of the remaining season due to back injury.

Oghalo has represented United in eight matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals and provided an assist.