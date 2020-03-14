Reports: Paul Pogba suffers major blow as interested club identify alternative target

English Premier League giants Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a major blow as in his pursuit for a new club as Italian Serie A outfit Juventus have reportedly identified an alternative. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba was heavily linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus but none of those clubs were able to meet with United’s valuation of €180 million.

As per Italian publication Calciomercato, the Turin-based outfit have now turned their attention towards Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s midfielder Houssem Aouar after the Red Devil’s insistence that they are not interested in selling their prized asset in the summer.

The news is a disastrous one for the 26-year-old as it is believed that even Real are not looking to make a move for him as they are keen on signing an attacking player.

Pogba has been with United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Italian club for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.

In the ongoing campaign, the World Cup-winning midfielder has only managed to take part in eight matches in all competitions, largely due to an ankle injury for which he has already undergone surgery as well.