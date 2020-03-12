Reports: Serie A giants identify Tottenham Hotspur star as top target for summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a move to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. The England international is being rated as one of the best in his position in the world and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

As per Italian publication Tuttosport cited by Sportsmole, the Turin-based club are now also keen in signing Kane in the upcoming summer transfer window in order to strengthen their squad for the future campaigns.

There have been reports in the recent past that the 26-year-old might be looking for a way out of the club considering the fact that the North London-based outfit are currently going through a transitional phase under manager Jose Mourinho.

Kane is Spurs’ academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2011.

Since then, the star forward has a phenomenal record for his current club where in 278 matches in all competitions, he has managed to score 181 goals and provided 30 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Kane has been once again prolific in front of the goal after managing to score 17 times along with providing two assists in 25 appearances.