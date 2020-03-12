Reports: Crystal Palace keen to make move for Chelsea star

English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for league rivals Chelsea’s forward Michy Batshuayi in the summer transfer window. The Belgium international has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI at the London-based club and has spent numerous seasons on loan as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard decided to keep Batshuayi but despite a decent beginning, the 26-year-old has once again found himself on the bench after falling in the order behind Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

As per English tabloid the Sun, Palace are looking to once again make a move for Batshuayi in the summer transfer window.

The Eagles made an approach to sign the former Valencia striker in the summer transfer window in 2019 as well but the deal could not materialise due to Chelsea’s valuation of £45 million of the player.

However, in the upcoming transfer window, it is expected that the Blues will lower their demand for Batshuayi considering that he will have only 12 months left on his current deal.

Batshuayi has been with Chelsea since the summer of 2016 when he moved from French club Marseille for a reported transfer fee of €39 million.

In the ongoing season, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has eight goals and three assists to his name in 25 appearances in all competitions.