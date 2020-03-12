Reports: Serie A giants eye surprise move for Real Madrid star striker in summer

Italian Serie A club Napoli are eyeing a surprise move for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s newly-signed striker Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window. The Serbia international emerged on to the scene as one of the hottest young property in European football during the 2018-19 season when he managed to score 27 goals and provided seven assists in just 48 appearances for German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

That impressive run led Real—who were already looking to sign players who can score goals alongside Karim Benzema—in making a move for Jovic in the summer transfer window of 2019 but the young striker has since struggled to adjust to life with Los Blancos and looked half the player he was last season.

Therefore, as per Il Mattino, the Naples-based outfit are looking to provide Jovic a way out of Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Napoli are going through a transitional phase themselves under new manager Gennaro Gattuso and are looking to bring in fresh talent for future campaigns.

Jovic joined Real in the summer of 2019 from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported transfer fee of €60 million.

Since then, the 22-year-old has only managed to score two goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.