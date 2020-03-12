Reports: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur set to compete for signing of star striker

England Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the signing of Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s star striker Arkadiusz Milik. Both clubs have been going through a difficult campaign on the domestic front and it is looking increasingly unlikely that either of them will be able to cement a top-four spot.

Therefore, it seems that both clubs are in danger of losing their respective star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

As per Calcio Napoli cited by Talksport, both North London-based clubs have identified Milik as a potential candidate to bolster their respective attacking units for the future campaigns.

It is believed that Napoli are open to letting the Poland international leave in the upcoming transfer window for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Milik has been with the Naples-based outfit since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of £30 million.

Since then, the 26-year-old has represented his current club in 109 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 46 goals and provided five assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Milik has been in decent form where he has netted 12 times in 22 appearances in all competitions.