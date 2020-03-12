Reports: Manchester City ready to offer player to sign Inter Milan star in summer

English Premier League outfit Manchester City are ready to offer a player in order to sign Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s star defender Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been going through a difficult campaign where they’ve struggled defensively due to a number of injuries.

For this reason, City have been linked with numerous defenders in the recent past but as per the Italian publication Calciomercato, the current English champions’ hierarchy has now decided to make a move for Skriniar in the summer transfer window.

The report further stated that for this purpose, City are ready to offer right-back Joao Cancelo in a bid to persuade Inter in selling their prized asset.

Cancelo is having a hard time adjusting to life in Manchester following his big-money move from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Skriniar is highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from a number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has been with Inter since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €34 million.

Since then, the Slovakia international has represented his current club in 118 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four times and provided three assists as well.