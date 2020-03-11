Reports: Barcelona suffer huge blow as star player’s new contract talks reach deadlock

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have suffered a huge blow as contract extension talks with star goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen have reached a deadlock. The German international is being termed as one of the best goalkeepers currently playing in the world alongside Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

Barcelona are going through a tough campaign where one of their star players in Ter Stegen who has produced a number of match-winning performances.

Knowing the value of the 27-year-old, the Catalan-based club’s hierarchy moved swiftly to extend the player’s current contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

However, as per Goal.com, talks have reached a deadlock due to the player’s wages demand of a potential salary in the region of €15 million per season which would put him alongside star striker Lionel Messi as the top-earners at the club.

The report further stated that Barca’s hierarchy is not keen on meeting the demand of the player and therefore, further talks have been postponed on the matter till the summer.

Ter Stegen has been with Barcelona since the summer of 2014 when he moved from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach for a reported transfer fee of €12 million.

Since then, Ter Stegen has represented Barcelona in 224 matches in all competitions where he has managed to keep 94 clean sheets.