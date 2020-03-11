Jose Mourinho opens up about Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer plans after Champions League exit

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out a squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window. The North London-based club suffered a humiliating exit from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with a 4-0 aggregate defeat against German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The defeat effectively ended Spurs’ hopes of any title this season as the last season’s Champions League runners up have already crashed out of the FA Cup last week on a penalty shootout against Norwich City.

Talking after the match as per Metro, Mourinho rejected the idea of the squad overhaul and suggested that having three key players back from an injury will be enough to compete with the best in the country next season.

“I don’t think we will have a big rebuild, this summer, unless something happens during the Euros,’ said Mourinho. ‘We have Sissoko back, we have Kane, we have Son, that is massive.”

Spurs have been hugely affected by injuries in the recent past as they are currently without star strikers Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, newly-signed winger Steven Bergwijn and veteran midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

The result on Tuesday left the North London-based club with just one objective of finishing in the top-four in the league competition where they are currently placed on the ninth position—seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.