Reports: Paul Pogba makes decision regarding Manchester United future

English Premier League giants Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has finally made a decision regarding his future with the club. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based outfit since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus but none of them was able to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million which is why he ended up staying in Manchester for another season.

However, as per Sportsmail cited by Daily Mail, Pogba has now made a U-turn regarding his future at Old Trafford and is now open to signing a new deal in order to play alongside new-signing Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window from Sporting CP for a reported transfer fee of €55 million.

Pogba has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Old Lady in a deal worth of €105 million.

In the ongoing season, Pogba has been struggling with an ankle injury which is why has represented his current club in just eight matches in all competitions where he has provided just two assists.