Reports: Wolves eye £71 million move for Real Madrid star in summer

English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make a surprise move for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour creative midfielder James Rodriguez in the summer transfer window. The Colombia international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club since the summer of 2019 but had to stay due to a serious injury to winger Marco Asensio.

Despite staying, Rodriguez has failed to cement his spot in the starting XI which intensified rumours about his possible permanent departure from the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming transfer window.

As per Spanish media outlet El Desmarque cited by Daily Mail, Wolves are ready to make a surprise £71 million move for the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen the squad for the future campaigns.

The Wanderers are currently going through an exciting season where a top-four finish is looking a very real possibility as they are currently placed on the sixth position of the league table with 43 points, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine matchdays to go.

Rodriguez has been with Real since the summer of 2014 when he moved from French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of £67.50 million.

Since then, the former FC Porto winger has represented his current club in 124 matches in all competitions where he has 37 goals and 42 assists to his name.