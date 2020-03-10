Reports: Manchester United set to acquire top target for £70million

The latest word around the rumour miss is that Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for £70million.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who claims that Grealish is a man in demand this summer, and Manchester United are willing to pay £70million to secure his signing.

In his ongoing 2019-20 campaign, Grealish has enjoyed the best season of his career on his Premier League return with Villa, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 31 games so far.

His form has hence alerted a host of clubs, including United, who are keen to land the 24-year-old come the end of the season.

His current contract with Villa expires in 2023 and, as there is no buy-out clause inserted into the deal, the Premier League minnows are seemingly in a strong position to ask for whatever fee they desire, provided any club want to sign him.

However, if Dean Smith’s side suffer relegation at the end of the season, they may not be able to command such a high fee for their star man.

In case you did not know, Manchester United had tried to sign him seven years ago before he signed professional terms with the West Midlands club.

Grealish last featured for them in Monday’s 4-0 defeat against Leicester City at the latter’s home, the King Power Stadium.